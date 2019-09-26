Athletics' Matt Chapman: Socks key blast
Chapman went 2-for-5 with a go-ahead two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Chapman erased a 2-1 deficit and set the Athletics up for key victory by slugging a 436-foot shot to center in the ninth inning with Marcus Semien aboard. The power-hitting third baseman has parlayed just 11 hits in September into 14 RBI, with his five homers during the month playing a pivotal part. Chapman's month could be even bigger were it not for his significant troubles making consistent contact otherwise, as he's struck out on 30 occasions and has only gone without a strikeout in three of 21 games this month.
