Chapman is batting at second and starting at third base in Friday's spring game against the Rockies, sSusan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman missed the beginning of spring training due to an illness but was able to make his spring debut at designated hitter Wednesday. The 25-year-old underwent left shoulder surgery in December but his return to third base Friday puts him fully on track for the Athletics' season opener March 20 against the Mariners in Japan.