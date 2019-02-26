Athletics' Matt Chapman: Still out with illness
Chapman (illness) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
This is the A's sixth Cactus League game and we still haven't seen Chapman, but it doesn't seem like there's any reason to be concerned. He was recently cleared for all baseball activities following December shoulder surgery. By all accounts, the only thing holding him back now is this illness.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Expected back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Remains out with illness•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Sidelined by illness•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Cleared for all activity•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Takes 20 swings Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts