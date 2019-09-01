Athletics' Matt Chapman: Strong close to month

Chapman went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Chapman's seventh-inning two-bagger with Robbie Grossman aboard snapped a 2-2 tie. Chapman showed a bit more life at the plate during August after a more significant downturn in July, and with another seven round trippers during the month, he's reached the 30-homer threshold for the first time in his career.