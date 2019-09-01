Athletics' Matt Chapman: Strong close to month
Chapman went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
Chapman's seventh-inning two-bagger with Robbie Grossman aboard snapped a 2-2 tie. Chapman showed a bit more life at the plate during August after a more significant downturn in July, and with another seven round trippers during the month, he's reached the 30-homer threshold for the first time in his career.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....