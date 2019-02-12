Athletics' Matt Chapman: Takes hacks Tuesday
Manager Bob Melvin said that Chapman (shoulder/thumb) took approximately 50 swings in the batting cage Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman will be limited to begin spring training while he eases himself back from offseason thumb and shoulder surgeries, but the fact that he's already swinging the bat offers early optimism that he'll be ready to go for the Athletics' season opener March 20 versus the Mariners in Tokyo. Assuming he endures no noteworthy setbacks in the next month, Chapman profiles as a comfortable fantasy investment in the corner infield. The third baseman made significant strides at the plate in his second season in the majors, cutting his strikeout rate down by 4.5 percentage points from his rookie campaign while racking up 72 extra-base knocks across 616 plate appearances.
