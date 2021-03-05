Chapman will bat cleanup and play third base Friday against the Angels, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Chapman has only faced slight limitations to start camp as he works his way back from September hip surgery. He's already played in two Cactus League games, though he was limited to designated hitter duties in both. He'll take field with just shy of four weeks remaining until Opening Day, which should leave little doubt that he'll be up to full speed by the start of the regular season.
