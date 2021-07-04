Chapman went 3-for-6 with a run in an extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
All the knocks were singles, but they served to extend his impressive on-base streak to 20 games. Chapman has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 RBI over that stretch, leading to a .304/.378/.608 slash line across 90 plate appearances.
