Chapman (hand) is expected to make his spring training debut Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Chapman has been dealing with a hand injury for all of camp, but the issue did not appear to be serious. He'll be back with plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day and will be the A's regular third baseman.

