Chapman went 3-for-3 with two triples, a walk, three runs scored and one RBI in the 7-6 win over Texas on Thursday.

Chapman drilled three triples during the month of April but hadn't hit another one up until Thursday's contest. The 25-year-old is hitting .319 (23-for-72) in July, giving him a .266 average in 2018. In his second big league season, Chapman has 12 homers and 35 RBI, just behind his 2017 totals of 14 long balls and 40 RBI.