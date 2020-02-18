Athletics' Matt Chapman: Tweaks hitting mechanics
Chapman worked on his hitting mechanics throughout the offseason in an effort to improve his performance against elevated fastballs and offspeed pitches, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
At first glance, Chapman's career-high 36 home runs and 91 RBI imply there weren't many flaws with his work in the batter's box. However, the 26-year-old also slumped to a .194 average over his final 58 games of the campaign, which left him with a pedestrian .249 average for the season. Chapman is already an elite defender who's earned Gold and Platinum Gloves for his work at third base, but he enters spring training with a goal of hitting .300 and reaching the 40-homer mark for the first time in his career.
