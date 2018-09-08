Chapman went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Chapman laced a timely second-inning single to extend the Athletics' lead to 5-0 at the time. The infielder extended his hitting streak to five games in the process, a stretch during which he's knocked in five runs on five hits. Chapman continues to complement his elite defense with one of the best offensive seasons on the team, as he's now slashing an impressive .281/.363/.521 with 63 extra-base hits (35 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs) and 58 RBI.