Athletics' Matt Chapman: Two more RBI in win
Chapman went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Chapman laced a timely second-inning single to extend the Athletics' lead to 5-0 at the time. The infielder extended his hitting streak to five games in the process, a stretch during which he's knocked in five runs on five hits. Chapman continues to complement his elite defense with one of the best offensive seasons on the team, as he's now slashing an impressive .281/.363/.521 with 63 extra-base hits (35 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs) and 58 RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Productive in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Doubles, plates run vs. Yankees•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Clubs 22nd homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Scores twice in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Continues slugging in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs pair of homers in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...