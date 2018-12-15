Athletics' Matt Chapman: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Chapman underwent surgery Friday on his left shoulder. The procedure was a distal clavicle resection procedure, and he will be ready to swing in six weeks, according to the team's press release.
According to the A's, Chapman felt problems with the shoulder in off-season workouts and was evaluated by the team this week. He'll begin physical therapy next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Has minor shoulder procedure•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Gets rare day off•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks 24th homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Drives in two, scores twice•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Notches three hits and homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...