Athletics' Matt Chapman: Undergoes thumb surgery
Chapman underwent successful left thumb surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. The club failed to disclose a specific timetable but he's expected to be healthy prior to spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Specifically, Dr. Steven Shin performed an ulnar sided sesamoid bone excision along the left thumb. It's unclear when Chapman suffered the left thumb injury -- though he dealt with various right hand/wrist injuries during the year -- especially since his production remained at a high level throughout the final few weeks of the 2018 season. He finished off the year with a slash line of .278/.356/.508 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 145 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...