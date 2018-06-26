Athletics' Matt Chapman: Will attempt to hit Thursday
Chapman received a cortisone shot in his hand and will attempt to hit Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chroniclereports.
Chapman's status essentially remains as-is for now, and the next step in his recovery will be determined based on how much he is able to do Thursday. It remains to be seen if he will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the A's.
