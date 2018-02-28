Chapman (hand) has been cleared to resume hitting Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Chapman will continue to work his way back from an injured right hand. It's likely that the club will keep him out of spring games for a while longer until he's able to show significant progress but this is obviously another step forward for the third baseman. In his place, Chad Pinder will receive more time at the hot corner and will start against the Cubs on Wednesday in Cactus League game.