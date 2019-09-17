Athletics' Matt Olson: Another pair of RBI
Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in a loss to the Royals on Monday.
Olson erased an early 1-0 deficit with his first-inning double that plated both Ramon Laureano and Marcus Semien. The 25-year-old has been a terror with men on base in September, driving in 17 runs on the strength of 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, seven home runs) and five multi-RBI efforts.
