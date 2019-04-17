Olson (hand) took two-handed wings with a fungo bat before Tuesday's game, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It was a momentous step in Olson's recovery from hand surgery, as it marked the first time he's taken full swings since the March 22 procedure. Olson will now progress to taking swings with a regular bat off a tee, and his ongoing progress is keeping his boss optimistic. "I think we're right on schedule with him," Melvin said. "I know he's pretty eager to face some pitching but it's going to be a little more time before we do that."

