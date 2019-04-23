Athletics' Matt Olson: Approaching rehab stint
Olson (hand) hit soft toss Monday and will continue to do so for one week, at which point he'll be ready for a rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This is more good news for Olson, who's on track to return in two weeks from hand surgery that took place March 22. Assuming he remains on schedule, Olson will spend around one week on a minor-league rehab stint prior to being activated from the injured list.
