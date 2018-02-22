Olson (hamstring) will be in the lineup for Friday's Cactus League contest against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson was sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain toward the end of the 2017 season, but appears to be at full health as spring camp gets underway. The first baseman slashed .259/.352/.651 with 24 home runs and 45 RBI in 59 games last year and will settle into a middle-of-the-order role with the club in 2018.