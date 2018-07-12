Olson (back) will start at first base and hit fifth versus the Astros on Thursday.

Olson was held out of Wednesday's tilt due to minor back tightness but will rejoin the starting lineup for the series finale in Houston. Over 93 games this year, he's hit .240 with a .785 OPS, to go along with 19 home runs and 46 RBI.

