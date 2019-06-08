Athletics' Matt Olson: Blasts eighth homer

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Oakland's 10-5 defeat by the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Olson plated the first two Oakland runs with a homer off Joe Palumbo in the fourth inning, and all eight of his home runs have come in the 29 games since he returned from injury on May 7. He now holds a .236/.317/.509 slash line for the year.