Athletics' Matt Olson: Blasts solo shot

Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Olson's blast off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales extended the Athletics' lead to 2-0 in the third inning. Olson has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .266 (12-for-45) with five homers and nine RBI in that span. For the season, he's hitting .250/.332/.557 with 18 homers, 35 RBI and 32 runs scored in 56 games.

