Athletics' Matt Olson: Broken hamate bone
Olson's surgery Friday was to repair a broken hamate bone, Andrew Simon of MLB.com reports. While there's no official timetable for his return, typically those injuries require six-to-eight weeks off before the player can resume normal activity.
Often hitters struggle to hit for power even after returning from these procedures, and in many other instances there are setbacks in the recovery process. With such a long period of inactivity, Olson almost certainly is going to need a lengthy recovery period and subsequent rehab assignment.
