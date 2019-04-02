Olson (hand) had his soft cast and stitches removed and said he feels good Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was in good spirits, apparently firing up shots with a nerf basketball in the clubhouse using his surgically repaired right hand. Per the original timetable, Olson is roughly 5-to-7 weeks away from resuming normal activity -- it is largely a matter of pain tolerance.

