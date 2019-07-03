Athletics' Matt Olson: Connects on 17th homer

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Athletics' 8-6 win over the Twins.

Any concerns about Olson's ability to hit for power coming off March surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand have dissipated at this point. Since coming off the injured list in early May, Olson has mashed 17 home runs in just 50 games, putting him on track to surpass in his career-high 29 from 2018, when he needed the full 162-game slate to achieve that production.