Athletics' Matt Olson: Continues power surge Thursday
Olson went 1-for-4 Thursday with a three-run home run during the Athletics' win over the Red Sox.
The lefty masher took Seung Hwan Oh over the right-field wall and into the visitor bullpen in the fifth frame. He's batting just .239 on the year but now has three homers in his last four games, a promising sign of that column finally catching up to his excellent Statcast and batted-ball indicators. A window to buy low on Olson, who teed off for 24 big flies in just 189 at-bats in 2017, might be closing.
