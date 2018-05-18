Olson went 1-for-4 Thursday with a three-run home run during the Athletics' win over the Red Sox.

The lefty masher took Seung Hwan Oh over the right-field wall and into the visitor bullpen in the fifth frame. He's batting just .239 on the year but now has three homers in his last four games, a promising sign of that column finally catching up to his excellent Statcast and batted-ball indicators. A window to buy low on Olson, who teed off for 24 big flies in just 189 at-bats in 2017, might be closing.