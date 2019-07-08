Athletics' Matt Olson: Continues power surge
Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in a victory over Seattle on Sunday.
Olson did all of his damage in the first inning, plating Oakland's first three runs with a 434-foot moonshot to right field. The 25-year-old has now racked up eight homers in his last 15 games, knocking in 15 runs over that stretch. On the season, he is slashing .252/.328/.570 with 19 home runs and 38 RBI in 214 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...