Athletics' Matt Olson: Continues power surge

Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in a victory over Seattle on Sunday.

Olson did all of his damage in the first inning, plating Oakland's first three runs with a 434-foot moonshot to right field. The 25-year-old has now racked up eight homers in his last 15 games, knocking in 15 runs over that stretch. On the season, he is slashing .252/.328/.570 with 19 home runs and 38 RBI in 214 at-bats.

