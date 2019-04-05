Athletics' Matt Olson: Continuing to take grounders
Olson (hand) took ground balls for the third time prior to Thursday's game, Gideon Rubin of The Associated Press reports.
Olson continues to seemingly progress smoothly through his post-surgical rehabilitation. The slugging infielder is still weeks away from returning to action, and John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Olson remained in the Bay Area to continue his recovery while the team departed for Houston on Thursday to begin a 10-game road trip against the Astros, Orioles and Rangers.
