Olson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Oakland's 5-1 loss to the Twins on Sunday.

It was a quiet day for the Oakland offense against Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson, but Olson managed to account for his team's only run with this second-inning solo shot. He's having a terrific season at the plate for the Athletics, with a .786 OPS, 28 homers and 32 doubles through 560 at-bats.