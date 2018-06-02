Athletics' Matt Olson: Cranks two more homers Friday
Olson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 16-0 rout of the Royals.
He took Ian Kennedy deep in the second and third innings, giving Olson 11 homers on the year and three in the last two games. The five RBI were also a career high for the 24-year-old, but despite his current form he still carries a .246/.330/.464 slash line through 58 games, a step backwards across the board from his explosive 2017 debut.
