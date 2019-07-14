Athletics' Matt Olson: Crosses plate thrice in win
Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and three runs in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.
Olson crossed the plate more than any other teammate during the Athletics' 13-run outburst, and his multi-hit effort extended his hitting streak to nine games. Olson already has seven RBI over his first eight games of July as well, and he's knocked in 27 of his 39 games for the season since June 1.
