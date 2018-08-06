Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in the 6-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Olson was held without a long ball since his multi-homer effort on July 22. He's up to 22 home runs on the year as he's still chasing last year's total of 24 despite having over double the at-bats in 2018.

