Athletics' Matt Olson: Crushes two-run blast
Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in the 6-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Olson was held without a long ball since his multi-homer effort on July 22. He's up to 22 home runs on the year as he's still chasing last year's total of 24 despite having over double the at-bats in 2018.
