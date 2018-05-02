Athletics' Matt Olson: Day off against left-hander
Olson is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday.
Olson will get the night off with southpaw James Paxton pitching for Seattle. Mark Canha will get the start at first base while Jake Smolinski starts in center field.
