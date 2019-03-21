Athletics' Matt Olson: Dealing with hand pain
Olson left Thursday's game against the Mariners with right hand pain, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The severity of the injury likely won't become clear until the Athletics return from Japan. If he's forced to miss time, Mark Canha or Chad Pinder could cover for him at first base.
