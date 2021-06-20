Olson went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base Saturday in the Athletics' 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

Thanks to his second three-hit game in four days, Olson's average is up to .301 for the season. He's well on his way to sailing past his previous career-best mark in the category (.267), and most impressively Olson hasn't had to sacrifice any power to maintain the lofty average. His 19 home runs on the season are good for fourth place in the majors behind Vladimir Guerrero, Fernando Tatis and Shohei Ohtani.