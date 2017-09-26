Play

Olson has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss the rest of the season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Olson hit 24 home runs in just 59 games this season to establish himself as Oakland's first baseman of the future. Expect him to be healthy and good to go for spring training.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast