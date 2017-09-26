Athletics' Matt Olson: Done for season with hamstring strain
Olson has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss the rest of the season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Olson hit 24 home runs in just 59 games this season to establish himself as Oakland's first baseman of the future. Expect him to be healthy and good to go for spring training.
