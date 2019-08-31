Athletics' Matt Olson: Doubles, scores twice

Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Olson's multi-hit effort was his 10th of August, pushing his average to .319 (15-for-47) over his last 12 games. The 25-year-old slugger's current .264 season average is his highest since May 9, while his 19 RBI in August is just one short of his best monthly total this season.

