Olson will start at first base and bat cleanup Thursday against the Reds.

The Athletics haven't eased Olson back into action in his return from a six-week absence following his recovery from right hand surgery. He'll pick up his third start at first base in as many days after going 2-for-9 with four strikeouts over the first two games of the series with Cincinnati. Olson has slotted in as the Athletics' No. 4 hitter in all of those contests, but could drop a spot once Khris Davis (hip) returns to the lineup.