Athletics' Matt Olson: Formally placed on IL
The Athletics officially placed Olson (hand) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The transaction was merely a formality after Olson required surgery last week to repair the broken hamate bone in his right hand, which he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in Oakland's second game of the regular season. The Athletics have yet to offer a concrete timeline for Olson's return, but the expectation is that he'll be sidelined for at least a month or two. Jurickson Profar and Mark Canha are likely to serve as Oakland's primary first basemen while Olson is out.
