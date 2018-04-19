Olson went 4-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-inning win over the White Sox.

Olson reached base six times in this one, as he also added a pair of walks to go along with the four singles. Strikeouts remain a bit of an issue, as he whiffed twice more Wednesday to give him 32 in just 73 at bats on the year. After mashing 24 home runs in his 59-game stint in the majors last year, Olson has only left the yard three times in 2018, but the four-hit night provided a much needed boost to his batting average.