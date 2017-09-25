Athletics' Matt Olson: Gets breather Monday
Olson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's a well deserved breather for Olson, who has started 24 straight games for the A's, hitting .264/.360/.793 with an incredible 15 homers and 26 RBI over that span. In his place, Ryon Healy will start at first base and bat fifth.
