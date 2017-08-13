Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Orioles.

The rookie's 419-foot shot to right center in the second was his second in as many nights. Olson has hit safely in four of the five games he's played in since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville last Tuesday, but he still sports a lackluster .209 average and .303 OBP through 76 plate appearances.