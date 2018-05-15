Athletics' Matt Olson: Goes deep in Monday's win
Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.
Olson's fifth homer of the season extended the Athletics' lead to 5-3 in the sixth inning and served as his first round tripper since May 4. The 24-year-old is considerably off the torrid long-ball pace he established in his spectacular 2017 rookie campaign, but he's actually making hard contact at a career-best 51.1 percent rate. However, a near-four-point bump in strikeout rate (27.8 percent to 31.3 percent) over last season is certainly playing a part in his reduced output.
