Olson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Twins.

The first baseman went yard twice against Kenta Maeda, helping to chase the right-hander from the game after only three innings. Olson has been on fire lately, hitting safely in seven straight games and going 11-for-26 (.423) with five homers and nine RBI.