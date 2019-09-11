Athletics' Matt Olson: Goes yard twice in rout
Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 21-7 rout of the Astros.
The first baseman was right at the heart of an A's attack that tied the franchise record for hits in a game with 25, while also tying the club's season highs in runs and homers (six). Olson now has 31 long balls on the year, joining Mark McGwire and Jason Giambi as the only first basemen in Oakland history with multiple 30-HR campaigns.
