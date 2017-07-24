Olson was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

With the Athletics back in American League ballparks for the time being, the team doesn't need as much position player depth as before. As a result, Olson will head back to the minors after only making a pair of pinch hit appearances. Reliever Josh Smith will replace him on the active roster.

