Athletics' Matt Olson: Heads back to minors
Olson was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
With the Athletics back in American League ballparks for the time being, the team doesn't need as much position player depth as before. As a result, Olson will head back to the minors after only making a pair of pinch hit appearances. Reliever Josh Smith will replace him on the active roster.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Rejoins big club•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Breaks up no-hitter Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Whiffs three times, but homers too•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Hits first two home runs•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Plates two in return to majors•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...