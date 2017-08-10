Athletics' Matt Olson: Heads to bench Thursday
Olson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Olson will head to the bench for a breather as the Orioles send out southpaw Wade Miley. Ryon Healy will take over for him at first base for the contest, though the 23-year-old is expected to start most games at first base against righty pitchers.
