Play

Olson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson will head to the bench for a breather as the Orioles send out southpaw Wade Miley. Ryon Healy will take over for him at first base for the contest, though the 23-year-old is expected to start most games at first base against righty pitchers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast