Olson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

After starting each of the team's first 12 games, Olson will head to the bench for the first time all season as the A's face a tough lefty in Alex Wood. The 24-year-old is hitting a respectable .256/.347/.395 with two homers through 49 plate appearances. In his stead, Mark Canha will start at first base and hit second.