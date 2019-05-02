Olson (hand) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Reno on Wednesday.

Olson slotted in at first base as planned and was part of a successful double play, showing no ill effects from his recovering hand. The rehabbing Olson is slated to suit up for the Aviators for at least four more games before the Athletics begin considering an activation date.

