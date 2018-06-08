Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Olson homered in the fourth inning off Jason Hammel for his 13th home run of the season. He extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he has hit five home runs to go along with eight runs scored and 12 RBI. That stretch is reminiscent of his production late last season when he took the league by storm, and is a good reminder of his tremendous power upside.